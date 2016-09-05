FA CUP: Home draws for both AFC and Barton

AFC Dunstable will face National South side Hampton & Richmond Borough in the FA Cup second round qualifying, should they beat Heybridge Swifts in a replay this week.

The Beavers have begun the season in excellent form, winning six of their opening eight games, to sit second in the table after a 4-2 win at St Albans on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rovers will entertain Ryman Premier Division mid-table outfit Burgess Hill, who reached this stage by beating Ashford United 2-1 at the weekend.

Both games are due to take place on Saturday, September 17.