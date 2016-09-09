Hatters ladies are knocked out by MK Dons

Luton Town Ladies were knocked out of the League Cup with a 3-1 home defeat to MK Dons on Sunday.

The visitors took the lead on 15 minutes when Hannah Barratt rose highest to head home from a corner.

Michelle Byrne shot over for the Hatters, while just before half time, Town keeper Jess Devoti made a good save to keep it 1-0.

After the break, MK Dons added to their lead, before Luton gave themselves a lifeline when Jo Rutherford played a superbly weighted pass into Byrne’s path and she beat her marker for strength and pace before finishing coolly into the bottom corner.

Luton introduced 16-year old Jodie Bellinger for her first team debut, while Shannon Pratt’s cross was just missed by Nicola Henman.

However, Dons had their two-goal cushion back when a shot rebounded off the post and went in off keeper Devoti.

Manager Nikki Baker said: “I am bitterly disappointed to lose the game. I don’t like to lose any game regardless of whether it is league or cup.

“It wasn’t a good performance and the girls know that.

“We did make a few changes and finished the game with three 16-year-olds on the pitch, with seven teenagers in the squad all together.

“We have a really young side who are progressing and I am not worried about putting them out there to learn.

“We have had a really good start to the season and are unbeaten in the league so we will work hard in training and go again next week”.

Luton host Lowestoft in the league on Sunday and then entertain MK Dons on Wednesday night.