Hatters Ladies hit the summit in style

Luton Town Ladies moved to the top of the FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One after a 4-1 victory over Lowestoft FC on Sunday.

Second half goals from Rachel Carter, Michelle Byrne, Joanne Rutherford and Rachel Kosky ensured that the Hatters continued their unbeaten league run to reach the summit.

Erica Byron had the first opportunity to put Town ahead after just four minutes when midfielder Byrne switched the ball out wide to the 18-year-old, but her effort was saved by Eilish Brogan.

Ten minutes later, Rutherford missed the target after Nicola Henman curled a dangerous ball into the box, while she then hit the post, with Byron rattling the crossbar too.

Luton had a golden opportunity just before the interval as Dionne Manning was fouled in the area only for Brogan to save Zara Carroll’s penalty.

Town upped the tempo in the second half and eventually broke the deadlock just three minutes in through defender Carter who nodded home Kosky’s free kick.

Despite offering little attacking threat, Lowestoft managed to find an equaliser eight minutes later when Gemma Moore squared the ball to Aimee Durrant who fired past Jessica Devoti.

Byrne put Town back in front just after the hour mark though as she dribbled past the keeper and netted from a tight angle.

Rutherford finally got on the scoresheet when she curled a glorious corner kick straight in for her first of the season, while Kosky wrapped up the three points with a crisp strike from 15 yards.

Manager Nikki Baker said: “We controlled the game from start to finish and peppered their goal with shots, but we played with a tempo which was much too slow.

“Lowestoft did their best to slow everything down and waste time even at 0-0.

“This worked for them in the first half but in the second half we were better and more composed in front of goal.

“We have started the league season well and are unbeaten and top of the league but every game in this league is tough and they come thick and fast.”

Hatters visit third placed Cambridge United on Sunday afternoon.