Late goal ends AFC’s unbeaten record

AFC Dunstable surrendered an early lead - and their unbeaten start to the Southern League Division One Central – in a 2-1 defeat in their Bedfordshire derby at Kempston Rovers on Monday.

Dunstable started the better and on 11 minutes Jermaine Hall open the scoring with a well-taken 25 yard lob.

The home side came back into the game causing AFC problems, although the visitors held on to their lead.

In the second half it was Rovers who took the initiative and they were rewarded on 73 minutes when they won a free kick on the edge of the box and Sam Johnson stepped up to put the ball into the top corner of the net.

AFC looked to be hanging on to a point, but on 89 minutes Ben Shepard set up Danny Watson to collect his third goal in two games and give Rovers all three points.

AFC Dunstable are in FA Cup First Qualifying Round action on Saturday when they travel to Essex to play Heybridge Swifts of the Ryman League Division One North.