Lewsey Park beat Sports to earn a cup victory

The Luton District & South Beds League Divisional Cups got under way at the weekend with the Premier Division teams split into two groups, with group A seeing Christians in Sport lose 3-2 to Lewsey Park.

Christians took the lead midway through the first half with Peter Wilson firing in from the edge of the box following a goalmouth scramble.

Lewsey then levelled when Jonno Barnett’s free kick was headed in by skipper Rory Bray, while after the break, Park won a penalty which was converted by Ryan Smith to put his side in front.

Lee Mooney made it 3-1, before Christians gave themselves a lifeline when Reece Morley netted, but it was to no avail.

St Joseph’s came back from 3-1 down to see off Luton Leagrave AFC 4-3, as Leagrave’s goals came from Barry Clarke and Dale Cushen (2), with Kish Solanki picking up MOM.

Group B saw North Sundon Wanderers lost 4-1 to Houghton Rangers, as Garry Duncan bagged two, while Tony McGirr was MOM.

YP Community lost the opening game played on their new pitch, as they were beaten 3-0 by Farley Boys, MOM Aaron Randell, Lee Dimmock and an own goal the difference.

In the Division One Cup, FC Kokan hammered Luton Aces 5-1 as Samad Ali, Assad Hussain, Joe Luca, Ajmal Parkar and Brendan Spybey netted, with MOM was Forkrill Ali, while Aces’ goal came from Akeem Barbour.

Houghton Hatters lost 3-1 to FC Polonia, with Lukasz Kedrzynski (2) and Patryk Klofik netting, while Damian Michalski took MOM, Ashley King replying for Hatters.

Jedenastka came out on top of a 14-goal thriller against Farley Boys IIs, winning 9-5, as Igor Zieba scored five times to take the MOM award.

Strike partner Bartlomiej Brzostowski bagged two, with Artur Kobylinski and Maciej Kaczynski on target, while Nashon Bennett (3) and Peter Parkins (2) hit Farley’s goals.

Fixtures for Saturday, September 17

Premier Division: Christians in Sport v St Josephs; Houghton Rangers v Square FC; Luton Leagrave AFC v Sporting Lewsey Park; YP Community v North Sundon Wanderers. Division One: FC Polonia v FC Kokan; Luton Aces v Jedenastka. Beds FA Intermediate Challenge Cup: Farley Boys v Caddington Rangers. Beds FA Junior Challenge Cup: Farley Boys II v Houghton Athletic. Division One Cup: Square FC II v Christians in Sports II.