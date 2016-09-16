Shanice at the double for Offley while AFC suffer Bedford defeat

Shanice Sanderson scored twice as Offley & Stopsley Ladies hammered Little Thurrock Dynamos 5-1 in their Eastern Region Women’s League Division One clash on Sunday.

The hosts also saw Nicola Hollick, Rachael Lewis and Charlene Moreton on target as they now visit Hoddesdon Town Owls this weekend.

AFC Dunstable were beaten 3-1 at home by Bedford in their Premier Division encounter, Danielle Carty with the hosts only goal.

This weekend, AFC are at home to Sandy Ladies.