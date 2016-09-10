Cook: Keeping hold of stars shows Hatters are going in right direction

Hatters forward Jordan Cook believes that keeping hold of their star players during transfer deadline day is further proof the club are going in the right direction this season.

The likes of Cameron McGeehan and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu were both linked with moves away during the window, with boss Nathan Jones admitting there had been a number of bids.

However, the pair stayed put, as did striker Jack Marriott too, after all three had penned long term deals in the summer.

Cook admitted that there was plenty of light hearted chat surrounding potential moves away amongst the players during the day too, adding: “We were just telling him (McGeehan) if there’s any doubt we’re going to pop your tyres so you’re not going to move anywhere.

“It was just a bit of stick, but they deserve all the credit they get, they’ve been fantastic, Cameron with his goals and Pelly for his dominance in midfield, you can’t really run past him, can’t out-strength him, it shows the quality we’ve got.

“Championship clubs are looking at League Two players, which shows us we’re not League Two players, we just want to play as high as we can and that’s the aim.”

“It just shows this club is going in the right direction to keep players like that and keep us all together. You want your best players to reach the main goal which is promotion.”