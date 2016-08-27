Cuthbert not paying attention to Cambridge’s slow start

Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert doesn’t believe Luton should pay any attention to the fact today’s opponents Cambridge United are currently bottom of the table.

The U’s are yet to win any of their opening four League Two matches of the campaign, drawing two and losing two, to prop up the division in the early stages.

Cuthbert admitted he had thought United would be challenging at the right end this term and feels there is every chance they still can though as he said: “I expected them to start the season quite good, I thought they’d be up there challenging with us to be honest, but some teams have slow starts.

“They’ve got to start somewhere, they’ll be hoping they start right against us and we’ll be hoping we can keep their bad run going.

“I think in general you don’t look at the league until maybe November, December time, it doesn’t really take shape.

“So we’re not getting carried away by being nearer the top and they won’t be getting carried away by being closer to the bottom.

“It will even itself out and we’ll have a bigger picture in November, December. But they’re certainly a lot better side than what their league form has shown just now.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was of the same opinion too as he said: “It’s early days, not many things are won in August.

“They’ve recruited a few players to be fair to them, so sometimes that takes a bit of time to gel and it’s about putting runs together in this league.

“They’ve had an indifferent start, but they’ll be a decent side don’t worry about that.”

Meanwhile, defender Dan Potts added: “It’s another local game. You don’t really look into it too much the start they’ve had, but again, like anything you want to get the points and we’ll definitely going there looking for the three points that’s for sure.”