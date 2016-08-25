Cuthbert wary of ‘dangerous’ ex-Hatter Pigott

Hatters defender Scott Cuthbert believes his side need to be wary of former Town loanee Joe Pigott when Luton travel to Cambridge United in League Two on Saturday.

The 22-year-old spent the four months at Kenilworth Road after joining from Charlton last term, netting four goals in 15 games for the club.

Joe Pigott celebrates his second against Oxford for Luton

He signed a permanent deal with the U’s in the summer, and although is yet to open his account for Cambridge, goalless in six matches, Cuthbert said: “Pigs came here, he’s a young lad, works hard, puts himself about and as he showed against Carlisle and Oxford he knows where the goal is.

“He’ll be massively dangerous and he’ll certainly be one to keep an eye on.”

Pigott might have been lining up against United for the Hatters this season, but boss Nathan Jones opted for Danny Hylton instead and whether that will add any more desire to Pigott’s approach, the manager said: “I hope not, but you never know.

“Joe’s motivation is Joe’s motivation. He’s someone I know well, someone I like, someone who under different circumstances could have been with us, but it wasn’t to be in the summer.”

Meanwhile, defender Dan Potts hopes Saturday won’t be the time when an ex-Luton player comes back to score against their former club, adding: “I know Joe well, I got on very well with Joe last year.

“It will be good to see him, but hopefully he won’t have too good a game on Saturday.”