Gilliead eyes starting berth with Luton

New Town signing Alex Gilliead is determined to force his way into the starting line-up at Kenilworth Road as soon as possible.

The 20-year-old joined on loan from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day last week and was in the squad for Luton’s 4-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.

He didn’t get on that day, but with Grimsby Town visiting Kenilworth Road this weekend, Gilliead is hoping to be get his chance, as he said: “I want to start, if I don’t start, I want to get on as soon as possible and just want to show everyone what I can do.

“They’re flying at the minute, it’s always hard to get in a winning team, but that’s the good thing, as in training, everyone wants to get in the team, everyone’s geeing each other on and trying to get the best out of each other and that’s what you want.

“There’s lots of players on the bench wanting to get in the team, from what I’ve seen in training, the lads have done exceptionally well.”

Gilliead had one of the best seats in the house for Town’s thumping victory over the Chairboys at the weekend, as he was left was hugely impressed with what he had witnessed.

The midfielder continued: “I hadn’t seen them play in recent weeks, but watching them play on Saturday, they can mix it up, they can get stuck in if they have to, they can pass the ball, counter attack, they’re frightening on the counter attack.

“I think I’ll slot in nicely and hopefully I can get a place in the team and keep it.”

Boss Nathan Jones admitted he was expecting Gilliead to play a big role in the side too during his loan spell until January, as he added: “We’re looking for him to impact big as I know what a good player he is, he’s a wonderful player.

“I watched him when he was at Newcastle and Carlisle last year so I know he will impact, it’s just the time and place to give him the minutes so he can stake his claim.

“At the minute, the team is playing well, there’s good competition but when the time is right we’ll play him. Now that might be Saturday, but we’ll see.”