Hatters boss confirms coveted young stars won’t be sold

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will continue to rebuff any enquiries for his players before the transfer window closes on Wednesday.

Jones admitted in the summer there was plenty of interest in the likes of highly talented youngsters Cameron McGeehan, Jack Marriott and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who have all since signed long term contracts with the club.

That hasn’t stopped other sides from approaching Hatters about their services though, but on any of them leaving, Jones said: “We’ve got a great group here, that people covet, that people want, people are wanting our players.

“We always get enquiries for our players because they’re very good players, but we have a strong club here, a fantastic board, a real stability about us.

“We’re a club that are hopefully moving forward and to do that, we’re keeping our best players.

“I’m saying here’s the right place for them because if we’re going to send them to the next level then that’s what we need to do.”