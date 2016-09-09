Hatters defender heads to Southport on loan

Luton Town defender Mark O’Brien has joined National League side Southport on a three-month loan deal.

The 23-year-old Irishman will be with the Merseyside club until Saturday, December 10.

It is a second loan stint at the Merseyrail Community Stadium for the former Derby County man, who made seven appearances for the Sandgrounders towards the end of last season, scoring once.

O’Brien, who is out of the reckoning at Kenilworth Road, hasn’t featured for Luton since a 4-3 home defeat to Carlisle on November 2015, one of his nine games for Town.