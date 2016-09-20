Hatters name a strong squad for Barton cup clash

Luton Town have named a strong squad for their Beds FA Premier Cup final match against Southern League Division One Central side Barton Rovers this evening.

Alex Gilliead, Josh McQuoid and Isaac Vassell, who all featured in Town’s 2-0 defeat at Crawley on Saturday have all been selected, while Jake Gray, who was on the bench, is also included too.

Frankie Musonda and Akin Famewo will both get run-outs, along with Tyreeq Bakinson as Development squad manager Andy Awford said: “Nathan Jones is using the match as an opportunity to give minutes to some of the first team who need them.

“It will give members of the development team a great opportunity to play alongside first team players, which will be great for their progress going forward.”

The match is a repeat of last season’s fixture against Rovers, where Luton triumphed 6-1 with Jack Marriott netting four on the night.

Speaking about the efforts of the development side so far this season, as Town beat a strong Wolves team 1-0 last week thanks to Freddie Hinds’ goal, plus drawing 2-2 against Northampton Town recently, boss Jones said: “It’s not just the development team what we have here, the ones that play up a level, they like competing against people and the bigger the test, the bigger performance they put in.

“It was a great game against Northampton where Northampton had a real strong side out.

“They had spells of play and they did it right and it was a great test for ours, people like Frankie Musonda and Akin coming up against the calibre of player of Marc Richards.

“But they stand up to that and that’s why we’re really pleased to have them and are proud of them, because eventually they’re going to end up in our first team.”

Tonight’s match at Sharpenhoe Road will kick-off at 7.45pm, with ticket prices as follows, adults: £8; concessions (16-21, Over 65s): £4; U16s: Free.

Hatters squad: Liam Gooch (GK), Ciaran Gordon-Stearn (GK), Jack James, Kavan Cotter, Frankie Musonda, Akin Famewo, Harry Bean, Tyreeq Bakinson, Jake Gray, Alex Gilliead, Zane Banton, Alex Atkinson, Arthur Read, Josh McQuoid, Isaac Vassell, Freddie Hinds.