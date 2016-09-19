Hatters rated v Crawley Town

Christian Walton: 7 - Fine one-on-one save early on to deny Collins as he showed good reactions when almost sold short by a couple of back headers too. Swept up well throughout and once again relieved the pressure with his willingness to come for crosses.

Stephen O’Donnell: 6 - Always an outlet for Luton on the right hand side as he picked out McGeehan well for a chance early on. However, a few errant passes are starting to creep in as put Town in trouble during the first half and was then caught in possession for the second in stoppage time.

Dan Potts: 6 - Impressed aerially this week as stood up well to Crawley’s direct approach, clearing his lines with regularity. Recovered from an early injury when taken out by Sheehan, although didn’t really feature as an attacking force this time.

Johnny Mullins: 6 - Kept Crawley’s attackers quiet for long periods, but crucially lost his man for the hosts opener as Collins got in between to break the deadlock. Almost levelled with a late effort cleared away from the line too.

Alan Sheehan: 6 - Few raking passes to the flanks put Luton on the attack, but won’t be happy with the way Hatters conceded the first goal, with the centre half pairing beaten too easily to a cross from the right.

Olly Lee: 6 - Clearly told to get stuck in more and showed signs of that in the opening 25 minutes, demonstrating a definite ambition to win his headers and tackles. Had to be careful after an early booking although still kept things ticking over afterwards.

Jonathan Smith: 6 - Few crunching tackles saw Hatters win possession back and never say die attitude fashioned an opportunity for Vassell. Didn’t quite possess the guile to break down a very compact Crawley back-line.

Jordan Cook: 6.5 - Looked lively in patches when Luton were attacking and should have hit the target, before being moved more central for times in the second half. Has to put the chip away though now once and for all as, similarly to Wycombe, it failed to come off yet again.

Cameron McGeehan: 7 - Broke well in the first half as he looked like one of Luton’s main attacking threats in front of goal. Denied by a number of last-ditch blocks though and might have fed Marriott only to opt for goal when Town were chasing late on.

Josh McQuoid: 6 - Surprise inclusion after not featuring in the squad recently, but looked lively in stages upfront during the first period. Offside issues prevented him making the most of his rare chance in Town’s front-line.

Isaac Vassell: 6 - His pace caused problems for the home defence when Luton fed him down either flank. Touch of hesitancy when on the ball saw a few promising moves stall though as allowed Crawley to get back in numbers.

Danny Hylton (SUB): 6.5 - Gave Luton far more presence in the attacking third as he brought others into play. Unfortunate to be penalised for foul on Morris when he clearly didn’t touch the home keeper

Jack Marriott (SUB): 7 - Got in some good positions but denied by some dogged blocks and a good save by Morris. Thought he had rescued a point too with goal controversially ruled out.

Alex Gilliead (SUB, STAR MAN): 7 - On for the final 20 minutes but got on the ball, ran at Carlisle and was a constant source of creativity. Hopefully has done enough for a starting berth.

