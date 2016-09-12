Hatters rated v Grimsby Town

Christian Walton: 7.5 - Superb save in the first half kept out Vose’s deflected shot when it looked to have beaten him. Denied Bogle with another good stop and came out for crosses well too once more. Unfortunate to be on the losing side.

Stephen O’Donnell: 6.5 - Can’t knock his willingness to get forward as he motored down the right flank virtually all afternoon. Crossing remains an issue, while like a few others, gave the ball away in defence too many times.

Dan Potts: 6 - Didn’t really get to overlap as he had done against Wycombe as he had his hands full with trying to stop Mariners’ duo Chambers and Davies from supplying their excellent deliveries.

Johnny Mullins: 7 - Found Bogle a handful all afternoon, as the Grimsby striker caught the eye. Popped up as an attacking threat though, breaking down the right wing of all places and showing impressive composure to set up Rea for his strike.

Alan Sheehan: 6.5 - Good to see him back as when on form, he is vital to Luton’s passing approach. Big call to leave out Cuthbert though as he was caught out for Grimsby’s winner.

Olly Lee: 5 - Again struggled to impose himself on proceedings as Grimsby dominated the first half, particularly in the midfield areas. Taken off at the break and now faces a real battle to win his place back.

Jordan Cook (STAR MAN): 7.5 - Produced a wholehearted display in midfield, making a number of sliding challenges to win the ball back for Town. Kept trying to find an opening too, setting Marriott free with some lovely vision.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6.5 - Couldn’t really produce the kind of barnstorming display he has done this season and was well marshalled by the Mariners defence in the first period. Had more joy when Luton got on top, until replaced late on by Gilliead.

Cameron McGeehan: 6.5 - Never managed to break free from the shackles that Grimsby imposed on Town’s midfield until Luton were on the front foot in the second period. Came closer than most though with two headers flashing inches wide.

Jack Marriott: 7.5 - Unlucky not to be on the scoresheet, as he had a running battle with Grimsby stopper McKeown after the break, denied impressively on three separate occasions.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Few bright moments in the first half as he broke in the box, but couldn’t fashion a shooting chance. Blow to the face curtailed his afternoon as he didn’t reappear for the second half. Hopefully nothing serious though.

Glen Rea (SUB): 6.5 - On at half time for Lee and helped Luton wrest control back for their 20-minute period in which he fired in a fine first professional goal. Might have got closer to stop Jackson’s cross for Grimsby’s winner though.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 6.5 - Longest appearance in the league for Town after replacing Hylton and his pace gave Grimsby plenty to think about. Cooler head in front of goal may have led to his first strike too.

Alex Gilliead (SUB): 6.5 - Only for the final five minutes, but impressed in his brief cameo with some fine touches and skilful bursts forwards.