Hatters rated v Leeds United

Christian Walton (STAR MAN): 8 - Keeper produced some excellent stops at vital times throughout the evening, with his handling spotless too. Stood up bravely to deny Doukara and brilliant point blank save from Roofe prevented Leeds adding an unfair gloss too.

Stephen O’Donnell: 7 - Defender improved as the game wore on, linking well with Mpanzu in the second period. Head appeared to drop at times when his passing went slightly awry.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Getting better with every game as he looks to be benefiting hugely from a consistent run in the side. Posing more of an attacking threat too with his crossing from the left flank.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Handled Doukara and Roofe well for most of the evening, with a marvellous block preventing the latter from getting away in the second period.

Johnny Mullins: 7.5 - Skipper was back in the side after suspension and got his head to a number of deliveries into the box as he slotted back in seamlessly alongside Rea.

Olly Lee: 7 - Comfortable in possession and spread play wonderfully well at times in the first half. Withdrawn after the break as Luton looked to increase their attacking options.

Jonathan Smith: 7 - Recalled for his first start of the season and gave his all as ever. Few iffy touches at times, but played the two passes of the evening to set Marriott scampering away.

Cameron McGeehan: 7.5 - Got the crowd going in the second half with two shots in as many minutes forcing flying stops from Silvestri to. Might have done better when firing over the top late on though as a cooler head may have forced extra time.

Jake Gray: 7 - Neat and tidy from Gray as Luton looked to dominate possession and made a few breaks. Still getting his match fitness back though.

Jack Marriott: 7 - Brilliant runs and movement took him clear of the White defence twice, but his finishing let him down badly this time, firing wide of the mark with just Silvestri to beat.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Exertions of playing every minute so far took their toll as he didn’t get much change out of the Leeds defence during his hour and a bit on the field.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 6.5 - Linked defence to attack well when he came on in the second period. Couldn’t quite find the shooting opportunity he wanted though.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 7 - Constant menace when introduced as he gave Leeds plenty of problems on the right hand side.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 6.5 - Looked threatening with his pace and power and really starting to become acclimatised to life back in the professional ranks once more.

