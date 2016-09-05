Hatters rated v Wycombe Wanderers

Christian Walton: 8.5 - Handling was spot on once more as Wycombe looked to grab a scarcely deserved equaliser in the second period. Fine stop earlier to turn aside Bloomfield’s low drive too.

Stephen O’Donnell: 8.5 - Gave Luton such an attacking threat with his bursts down the right flank. End product was good this time too as he sent over some excellent crosses for the likes of Hylton and Marriott.

Dan Potts: 8 - Full back kept it solid during the Chairboys’ spell of pressure after the break, while first half he regularly overlapped Mpanzu to reach the byline and set up Town’s attackers.

Scott Cuthbert: 9 - Captain was first to pretty much everything that Wycombe pumped into the area when they went direct particularly after the break as Akinfenwa was thrown on to bolster their front-line.

Johnny Mullins: 9 - Impressive stuff from the centre half as he snuffed out a number of attacks in the first period, reading the play and constantly getting to the ball ahead of Wanderers attackers. Won his headers during the second period too as Hatters stood firm.

Olly Lee: 8.5 - Kept his place despite being taken off against Cambridge and showed why with some lovely interchanges and clever passing. Will be key at home when Luton are looking to unlock the opposition.

Jordan Cook: 9 - His cleverness when in possession is really starting to shine through. Played some wonderful passes to create chances, won a penalty, missed a sitter, but then got his deserved first goal at the end.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 9 - Bossed the game in the first half as he looked back to his best, with some barnstorming runs that Wycombe just couldn’t handle. Delightful nutmeg and cross for Hylton’s opener saw the Hatters on their way too.

Cameron McGeehan: 8.5 - Had a running battle with close friend and Wanderers keeper Jamal Blackman with the visiting stopper coming out on top. Missed his first penalty in Town colours, but kept making the forward runs and had a number of other efforts smartly repelled too.

Jack Marriott: 8.5 - Striker’s pace stretched the visiting defence especially in the first period as he caused plenty of problems allowing Luton to gain an immediate foothold. Came close on a few occasions too, but proving the perfect foil for Hylton.

Danny Hylton: 9.5 (STAR MAN) - Striker is showing just why Luton were so intent on signing him in the summer with a truly wonderful display. Hard work and excellent hold-up play now being rewarded with goals too.

Jonathan Smith: 6.5 (SUB) - Booked within 10 seconds of coming on, but still continued to put himself about and also helped Town break away to score the fourth goal.

Isaac Vassell: 7 (SUB) - Pressure relieving replacement as his pace and ability to run with the ball won a number of free kicks allowing Luton to go on to make the game safe.

Akin Famewo: 6 (SUB) - On in stoppage time as Luton saw the game out.

