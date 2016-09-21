Hatters retain Premier Cup by beating brave Barton

Bedfordshire FA Premier Cup Final: Barton Rovers 2 Luton Town 4

Luton Town’s Development Side lifted the Bedfordshire FA Premier Cup with a 4-2 victory over Southern League Division One Central opponents Barton Rovers at Sharpenhoe Road on Tuesday night.

Hatters had led 2-0 through goals from Alex Atkinson and Isaac Vassell, only for Barton to hit back in the second period to draw level by the hour mark.

However, Town regrouped, thanks to an own goal and Freddie Hinds’ late strike, as Town skipper Frankie Musonda lifted the trophy.

The visitors had picked a strong team, including Jake Gray, Alex Gilliead and Isaac Vassell, who all played for an hour each, while Akin Famewo, Zane Banton and Musonda got a full 90 minutes.

Hatters got off to the perfect start, as Gray and Vassell combined superbly for Atkinson to sidefoot home after just five minutes.

It was 2-0 just prior to half time when Gray burst down the right side of the Rovers’ box and from his low cross, Vassell smashed past Aaron Fulton from six yards.

After the break, Barton fought back impressively, as on 51 minutes they pulled a goal back when Luton failed to clear a corner and Elliot Bailey hammered the loose ball past Liam Gooch.

On the hour mark, Rovers were level as Kay Bola headed in, with Luton quickly bringing on Hinds, Arthur Read and Jack James, with Read making an instant impact, driving into the box and taking aim as his effort deflected off a home defender to wrongfoot Fulton and put Luton back in front.

The victory was sealed with five minutes to go as Hinds beat the offside trap smartly after a through ball from Atkinson and faced with Fulton to beat, buried his effort into the bottom corner, sealing Luton’s 18th victory in the competition.

Barton: Aaron Fulton, Howie Hall, Dan Hutchins, Harley Mazeo-Kelly, Paul Andrews (C), Kay Bola, Jack Keating, Jimmy Hartley, Elliot Bailey, Connor Calcutt, Rod Orlando-Young.

Subs; Steve Gentle, Lee Close, Charlie Smith, Alex O’Brien, Jordan Wynter, Lewis Todd.

Hatters: Liam Gooch, Kavan Cotter, Frankie Musonda, Akin Famewo, Harry Bean, Tyreeq Bakinson, Jake Gray (Freddie Hinds 60), Alex Gilliead (Arthur Read 60), Alex Atkinson, Zane Banton, Isaac Vassell (Jack James 60).

Subs not used: Ciaran Gordon-Stearn, George Murray.