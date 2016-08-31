Hatters sign Senior from Huddersfield

Luton Town have signed teenage left-back Jack Senior from Huddersfield Town.

Senior has penned a permanent two-year deal at Kenilworth Road after travelling south from the Championship club on Deadline Day afternoon to join Nathan Jones’ squad.

“Jack is a player we’ve been aware of for a long time and Mick Harford gave him the rubberstamp when he went to watch him the other day,” Jones told lutontown.co.uk

“He ticks all the boxes for us. He’s a young, hungry and athletic player who wants to learn.

“He’s one we’re excited about and that’s why we’ve allowed Cameron McJannett to join Stoke, because he’ll be closer to the first team than Cameron was.

“We are delighted to have Jack and he’s a good fit for us all-round. He’ll enhance the group significantly.”

“It’s a great bit of business for us and I’d like to thank Mick for all his help in getting it done, and of course, Gary Sweet and the board for their backing. Gary has supported us brilliantly, helping us assemble the strong squad we have here.

“Mick was a legend here as a player and manager, and proving to be exactly that as head of recruitment. He’s doing a fantastic job in identifying players for us and getting them in. Long may it continue.”

Senior told lutontown.co.uk: “From the moment I knew there was interest, I thought there is only one place I am going and I can’t wait to get started.

“Nathan sold the club to me straight away – the ambition he has for the club, what he is going to do with us as a team. It’s only going in one direction and that is forward and I am looking forward to being a part of it.”

The teenager added: “The first thing Nathan said was about how good the fans were and I can’t wait to see it. I am really looking forward to seeing them in full flow.”