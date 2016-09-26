Hylton in credit but Jones won’t tolerate lack of discipline

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was left frustrated with striker Danny Hylton’s for the needless red card picked up in injury time against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

The 27-year-old had already been booked in the first half for reacting badly to a decision given against him by from referee Andy Haines, hurling the ball down in anger.

It’s disappointing, very very disappointing as it shows a lack of discipline and I won’t tolerate that. Nathan Jones

Despite having been warned by Jones to rein in his short fuse, Hylton then saw red in stoppage time for throwing what appeared to be a litter picker towards the linesman after not winning a free kick when he appeared to be pushed into the advertising hoardings.

Jones said: “It’s a lack of discipline and I’ve told him, but I’m not going to make a big deal of it because he’s so much in credit with us for his performances and his attitude and his goals and the way he is around the place.

“It’s a silly little thing, but I’ve told him in no uncertain terms. As I had told him at half time when we were coming off, just sacrifice all impulses you have and see the game out.

“Because he would have missed the Hartlepool game anyway, now he misses the Hartlepool game anyway and is a on a knife-edge for another one.

“So it’s disappointing, very, very disappointing as it shows a lack of discipline and I won’t tolerate that.”

Having already been banned for Tuesday night’s trip to Hartlepool due to his first half caution, which took him to five for the campaign, it was originally unclear as to how many games Hylton would have to sit out.

However, he will remain on four yellows, meaning another suspension is likely in the near future as Jones said: “He’ll miss one I think, because they accumulate, so he goes back to four. I need clarification on that though and it’s disappointing as we’ll miss him.”

The suspension means that goalscorer Jack Marriott is likely to play upfront with a new strike partner in midweek as the forward said: “That happens, unfortunately, throughout the season, but we’ve got players to fill positions and we just look forward to Tuesday now.”