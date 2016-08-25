Jones not ruling out further additions before window closes

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hasn’t ruled out the possibility of strengthening his squad before the transfer window closes on Wednesday.

Although Jones has made eight new addition over the summer, speaking to the press this afternoon, he admitted he could bolster his playing personnel further, but only if the right signing is available.

He said: “I didn’t say no additions, what I said was unless something comes up that strengthens us or is a little bit different to what we’ve got, we won’t do it, we don’t just add numbers.

“But if something comes up that we’d be interested in, then we might be in a position to do something.”

If Jones does act in the market, then it has to be someone who will fit in with what he already has in place, adding: “I want a respectful group that the club can be proud of, the community can be proud of as well.

“Because we don’t just recruit players, we recruit characters, we recruit humans and that’s what we’ve got here. We’ve got a group that want to work hard, that are honest so it’s good.”