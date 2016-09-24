Jones urges Luton to deliver against Doncaster

Hatter boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to rediscover their early season form when Doncaster Rovers visit Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Luton chief saw his side top the table earlier this month, after four wins and a draw from their opening six games.

However, back-to-back defeats against Grimsby and Crawley have seen them drop down to seventh, with Doncaster leapfrogging them into second after a marvellous run of five wins from six in League Two.

Jones said: “It will be a difficult game, they’re in good form, they’re a good side, they were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion.

“They’ve got good players, good individuals, they’ve got a good work ethic as well, so they’re going to be a difficult nut to crack.

“They’ve got some real talent, I know Andy Williams, I had him at Yeovil, he’s in good form, they have others, people like (James) Coppinger who are doing very, very well.

“They’re a bit like us really, have goals in them, can score in different ways and people are chipping in.

“We know we’re going to have to play well, anyone who goes up against Doncaster does.

“They’ve just come down from League one, they haven’t lost too many players, they’ve added some good players and they’re a good side, so we know we’re going to have to be right at it if we’re going to win the game and that’s what we’re going to try and do.

“I don’t really want it to be an open, open game, what I want us to do is to turn up and play like we can play, I want a performance like the Wycombe game and if we get that I’ll be happy.

“Last week, it’s not so much defeats at times you get disappointed with, it’s level of performances and the Grimsby game and Crawley game weren’t the same level.

“We want a consistency of performance, because we believe if we get a consistency of performance then the results will follow.”