Jones won’t be taking Crawley lightly

Hatters boss Nathan Jones insists that this afternoon’s opponents Crawley Town will be a dangerous proposition despite their poor run of form recently.

The Red Devils had made a decent beginning to the campaign, but have since lost their last three League Two games to drop down the table.

I’ve been at Crawley and played at Crawley. It’s a difficult place to go and that won’t change at the weekend. Nathan Jones

However, Jones said: “They had a very good start, initially started very, very well, results have been mixed lately, but they’ve got a new manager in there with a lot of new players that will take time to settle.

“They’re a very dangerous side and we’re wary of that danger, and we’ll be prepared for that danger.

“They’ve got decent players and dangerous players, we know the threat they pose and we won’t be taking that lightly in any way.

“But we like to concentrate on what we have and we think we’re a decent side and think we have good pros, good players and a good team ethic.

“So it will be a good game, a very difficult game as I’ve been at Crawley and played at Crawley. It’s a difficult place to go and that won’t change at the weekend.”

Like Jones, it’s the first full season in management for Crawley boss Dermot Drummy, and although not a household name when appointed, Jones was well aware of his counterpart from his excellent work at Chelsea.

He continued: “I know him from his Chelsea days and us taking people on loan from Chelsea or watching them.

“He’s a very good coach, you don’t stay at Chelsea for the amount of time he did and now he’s getting an opportunity in management and I’m sure he’ll be a success but hopefully he won’t be any kind of success at the weekend.”

Luton go into the game on the back of their first home defeat in the league this season, beaten 2-1 by Grimsby at Kenilworth Road.

Jones had stated afterwards he felt some could have got carried away after such a superb victory over Wycombe Wanderers the previous weekend and guarded against any such complacency going forward.

He added: “I hope they don’t think it’s going to be easy as no games are going to be easy.

“We’re going to have to earn the right and that’s what we preach to ours week in week out, day in day out.

“We have foundations, we’re trying to build a house, but we need the foundations to be on work and desire to do well, and your workrate and work ethic is the foundation, everything that comes from that is based on that.

“Now we don’t get carried away, we were very good against Wycombe and we knew that, but we were equally as bad against Grimsby and that’s not taking anything away from Grimsby, but on the day we didn’t do anything that we like to do and we think we’re good at.

“So that’s the immediate thing about putting that right and I’m sure there will be a different level of performance on Saturday.”