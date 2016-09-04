Jones: Wycombe win was best since taking over

Hatters boss Nathan Jones labelled the 4-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Kenilworth Road yesterday as the best performance he has witnessed from his side since taking charge of the club in January.

The hosts oozed class from minute one of the contest, as they played the Chairboys off the park at times producing some glorious passing football, with Danny Hylton bagging a hat-trick and Jordan Cook on target too.

Jones said: “It was an excellent team performance, that was the team’s best performance since I’ve been here.

“We came out of the blocks, for 30 minutes, I thought we were scintillating at times, in terms of our play and what we created.

“We got the goal, missed the penalty, but still should have been out of sight by half time with the chances we had, Jordan Cook’s one, a few situations in and around the box, opportunities from the edge of the box and so on, but I thought we were wonderful.

“You think that could come back and haunt you, but it didn’t as at the start of the second half we came out on the front foot and spent the first five minutes in their half, got the second goal, then you want us to see the game out.

“It was a lapse from us as they got back into it, they’ll say a good working goal, so no problem with that, but then we showed a real killer instinct and cutting edge when sides come out against us and try to win games.

“They leave gaps and they we can be devastating and that’s what we were.”

Hatters could and definitely should have sewn the game up by the break, as they carved Wycombe open on a number of occasions only to miss a host of very presentable chances.

However, the result was in the balance when Matt Bloomfield made it 2-1, as Town needed late goals from Hylton and Cook to put a richly deserved gloss on the scoreline.

Jones added: “There’s an element of frustration in it, but to be honest, you can’t criticise the performance, we were wonderful, I mean wonderful.

“Our approach play, the way we went about our work, our pressure and so on, was brilliant, that’s what I want.

“We were on the front foot, we weren’t struggling to break anyone down, you believe then that it’s only a matter of time and it showed, because we got four and it didn’t flatter us in any way,

“Maybe (it was) a controversial second penalty, but it didn’t flatter us because we were worthy of four goals, comfortably.

“So an element of frustration that you’re not comfortable sooner, but a wonderful day for the football club and the atmosphere was excellent again, very proud.”