Pelly wants to weigh in with goals for Luton

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is aiming to weigh in with his fair share of goals for the Hatters this term.

The 23-year-old has yet to open his account for the season despite coming desperately close on a number of occasions, and knows it’s a facet of his game that needs improving.

He said: “I want to try and score goals, as I think I should have scored at least one so far.

“But I feel fit, the gaffer drilled us to be fit, to get in the box, try to score.

“Me getting into the positions, means that I can nearly score goals and I’ve got to keep that going and see if I can get a few goals and help the team out.

The attacker is certainly feeling in peak condition in which to improve his goals for tally of five in 72 games, after an injury-hit campaign last year, as he continued: “I feel great, I feel like last season I wasn’t really fit enough. This season I’ve put the work in and the results I’m seeing now.

“Breaking into the box in the 90th minute, winning stuff (penalty against Newport), so it’s good for me.”

Team-mate Cameron McGeehan believes if Mpanzu can stay fit this season, he could well be a huge influence for the club.

On the former West Ham youngster’s impact so far, McGeehan said: “Pelly’s a top player and I love playing with him.

“We’ve got a good relationship off the pitch, on the pitch, we play well together and you saw it a few times when we did play last year, it was good, (against) Bristol City where we played well.

“He’s a really good player and if he can keep himself on the pitch he’ll do really well in his career and hopefully move up (the leagues) with Luton.

“Hopefully he stays on the pitch as much as he can and we can have him to our advantage.”

“Everyone needs to step up to the plate this year, it’s a big season and hopefully we can be consistent and perform like that every week.

“It’s no good doing it once or twice, we need to do it every week as a team.

“Pelly is instrumental in that though, he’s powerful, he’s strong, he dribbles and his passing is good.

“He’s got every attribute to kick on. Hopefully he can stay in the team and keep fit.”

Meanwhile, Town boss Nathan Jones added: “He’s showing a real, real desire to learn and he’s proving a handful. What he has to do is continue that for the next 46, 47, 48 games, however many we have to play this season.”