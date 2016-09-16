Rea targets senior Ireland call-up

Hatters defender Glen Rea is determined to put the hard work in to represent the Republic of Ireland at senior level during his career.
The 22-year-old won his ninth and 10th U21 caps during the UEFA European Championship U21 qualifying group games against Slovenia (2-0 win) and Serbia (3-2 defeat) last week.
Rea said: “It’s an honour every time I go and play for my country, a real honour.
“It’s going to be a long road, so I’m working hard to see where it takes me.”
On how the two matches went, Rea added: “We started well as we needed to win the two games and got a good win over Slovenia.
“We went over to Serbia, they were a good team to be fair, but we’ve probably deserved a bit more out of the game.
“We’ve lost the game, so I was disappointed with that and think its killed our chances of qualifying.”
“We deserved something from the game, but that’s international football and happens doesn’t it.”
