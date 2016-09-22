Sheehan ‘beating himself up’ after back-to-back defeats

Recalled defender Alan Sheehan conceded he has been ‘beating himself up’ with Town’s poor run of form since his return to the side.

The 30-year-old was back in the Luton Town starting 11 at the expense of defender Scott Cuthbert for his first start of the season against Grimsby last week, with Hatters losing 2-1.

They were then beaten 2-0 at Crawley Town on Saturday with Sheehan partnering Johnny Mullins at the back once more, as he said:“To come back in the last two games and lose, I’m absolutely gutted.

“You beat yourself up and everything like that, but we’ve tried our best and it just didn’t really happen the way we planned it.

“It’s typical as everything went so smoothly last year, now I’ve been injured, come back in and unfortunately we’ve not played that well as a team.

“Fingers can be pointed and say it was a change and stuff like that, but that’s the way it goes.

“It’s a long season, we’ve got to stick together, losing again doesn’t hurt anyone as much as me right now.

“I just want to get those three points and go home and go again.”

On his frustrating campaign so far, Sheehan, who was forced off moments before the first whistle at Plymouth Argyle during Town’s opening game of the season, said: “You couldn’t write it really, first day of the season.

“I didn’t miss a days training and then 2.57, I jumped up after the toss and feel my calf go.

“I’d been struggling with it but I was gutted, I’d worked really hard to come back and feel okay now.

“I’m not going to use that as an excuse to be fair (for defeat), I’m okay now.”

Sheehan’s return has seen Luton ship four goals though, with boss Nathan Jones publicly disappointed with the ease in which Town have been breached.

When asked about the nature of the goals, the Irishman said: “We’ve been conceding goals all season, and conceding goals last season.

“We conceded goals at Stevenage and then conceded goals here and there, but yes, for a defender, the last game, we conceded a lucky first goal and then second goal was poor.

“Then the first goal today was poor as well, as not a lot happened really in the first half. We had a few little half chances, I don’t think they had a whole lot, and then a soft goal, but all goals are soft .

“Then we’ve gone gung-ho really, given the ball needlessly away and they break and score the second.

“It’s not good, so we’ll work hard to put it right as we know it’s not good enough.”