Teenage defender leaves Hatters for Premier League Stoke

Luton Town youth team defender Cameron McJannett has signed for Stoke City.

The 17-year-old left back second-year scholar has agreed to join the Premier League side on a professional deal.

Nathan Jones gave the teenager his first taste of senior football during the pre-season friendlies at Boreham Wood and Woking, where he impressed against National League opposition.

McJannett was part of last year’s hugely successful Under-18s side that won the South-East Youth Alliance league and cup double, as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

Jones said: “We came to a decision that we didn’t want to stand in the boy’s way because his pathway is blocked a little bit here. What we didn’t want to do is block his overall career pathway.

“It’s a good deal for the club and a good deal for Cameron as well. If he had been closer to our first team, then it wouldn’t have been a decision we’d have taken.

“But we felt that it was a good deal all-round because we have some who are ahead of him at the minute and we didn’t want to curtail his career development.”

Youth team manager Paul Driver added: “I am really pleased for Cameron. He thoroughly deserves this chance with a top club like Stoke.

“He is one of the most organised and professional lads I have had the pleasure to work with – a great role model in how to carry yourself if you want to improve and succeed.”​

The delighted teenager, who turns 18 next Tuesday, told lutontown.co.uk: “It’s a great, unexpected moved and I’d like to thank everyone at Luton Town who have helped make it possible.

“I first came on trial when I was seven years old, so there are so many coaches I want to thank and especially Paul Driver and Andy Awford for the belief they’ve shown in me.

“Last year was brilliant with the youth team and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being around the senior squad so far this season, so I’d like to thank Nathan and all of his coaches for their help too.

“I’m proud to have played for Luton Town. The club has been such a big part of my life.”