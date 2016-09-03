Town chief not focussing on Akinfenwa threat

Hatters boss Nathan Jones isn’t paying particular attention to the threat of Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa when the Chairboys visit Kenilwortrh Road this afternoon.

The 34-year-old striker was brought in by Wycombe over the summer after being released by AFC Wimbledon following their promotion to League One.

He has scored once in six games so far, but Jones preferred to talk up his own side’s merits ahead of the clash, saying: “He’s a handful to say the least but we have players who are equally as menacing in different ways.

“We’ll set up to deal with any threat they have while imposing our shape and our instincts on them.

“Teams will come here to have their own game plan and we can’t affect that.

“All we can do is try to win a game for Luton Town, however way we have to do that.”

The Luton chief is also after a slightly different performance from the 3-0 victory over Cambridge United last weekend, which came after a first half display in which goalkeeper Christian Walton kept the visitors in it.

He added: “Last Saturday there was a lot made about how I don’t care how we play as long as we win the game - I do care.

“The most important thing last week was to win the game to get to our points target and if we play in a fluent manner then I’m delighted.

“But this Saturday is slightly different. I want us to impose ourselves, I want us to play in a fluid manner and if we do that and we take chances and defend well and out-work Wycombe, then we’ll hopefully win the game.”