Town’s travelling army will spur Hatters duo on

Hatters Town skipper Scott Cuthbert is expecting another sea of orange or white in the away end when Luton run out at Cambridge United this afternoon.

Over 1,000 Hatters fans are expected to make the short trip to the Abbey Stadium, with Town unveiling their new white away kit for the first time.

“We know they’ll back us and if you call it a derby then it adds a bit of spice to it and that’s always nice.” Scott Cuthbert

Cuthbert said: “It was good last year, we filled the stand behind the goal and put on a real good performance and result.

“The local ones are always good, but our fans travel in numbers wherever we go.

“We took over 1,000 to Plymouth for the first game of the season, so we know they’ll back us and if you call it a derby then it adds a bit of spice to it and that’s always nice.”

Fellow centre half Johnny Mullins is looking forward to a big travelling contingent too, having been part of the Town faithful during the club’s last away match.

He said: “We’re going to be backed well and we want to come away with three points.

“I’m looking forward to it. Me and Sheez (Alan Sheehan) were in with the fans at Stevenage and it was a really good atmosphere.

“I enjoyed it and it will be much of the same come Saturday. They’ll have their strengths and we’ll have to exploit their weaknesses but it’s one I’m really looking forward to.”