Mannion nets two as AFC hammer Chalfont

Southern League Division One Central: AFC Dunstable 4 Chalfont St Peter 0

After nearly two weeks without a game, AFC Dunstable ended a run of back-to-back defeats by easing past Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.

The hosts were withouth Moses Olaleye, Jermaine Hall and Danny Murphy, although had Nathan Frater back after his transfer from Bedford Town, with all substitutes under 18, including 16-year-old Kyle Ajayi.

Chalfont had begin positively, as neither side created too much in the first half an hour, until AFC ran riot with three goals in just four minutes.

First, BJ Christie teed up Adiel Mannion, while a minute later, Courtney Massay’s screamer flew into the top corner.

The hosts only had to wait a further three minutes to make it 3-0 as Mannion was on hand to finish coolly.

If the visitors had any thoughts of a comeback, that was quashed within seven minutes of the re start, when a sublime through ball by Leon Cashman resulted in Christie rounding Rourke Pickford to stretch AFC’s lead to 4-0.

Chalfont did not give up the ghost and tested Ricky Perks in the AFC goal a couple of times, but he was up to the task to keep them at bay.

The hosts came close to a fifth as Frater had a shot blocked on the line and put a one-on-one chance wide.

Boss Steve Heath said: “Once again with players missing the team had to be reshuffled again.

“It was good to have Frates back though, who gave Chalfont problems all afternoon.

“Looking at my squad now, apart from Charlie Gorman who is taking a season off, all the title winning squad is now at the club.

“Hopefully we won’t sustain anymore injuries and can push on again now.”

AFC travel to Histon tonight and then visit Egham Town on Saturday.

AFC: Perks, Massay, N Carney, Morgan, Griffiths, Byron, Mannion, Cashman, Christie (B Carney 64), Humbert (George 62), Frater (Hankins 75).

Subs not used: Blackman, Ajayi.

Attendance: 66.