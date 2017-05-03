Marston lift Britannia Cup with victory over Caldecote

Marston Shelton Rovers lifted the Britannia Cup with a 3-0 win in the final over Caldecote at Kempston Rovers FC on Monday.

Opening half action saw first Caldecote via Jake Wallace and then the Rovers via a diverted corner delivered in by Harry Baker go close to opening the scoring in the opening 20 minutes before on the half-hour mark Jack Boyd had the ball in the net for Caldecote only to find referee Mark Brookes had spotted a earlier handball from Wallace.

Alas this proved to be the end of the opening half goalmouth action and the crowd of 215 went to their half-time cuppa’s thinking this can only get better after the break.

It did get better. With 58 minutes played a sweeping three man move from inside the Caldecote penalty box saw Wes Burrows volley home to shoot the Rovers into a 1-0 lead,

Caldecote, who were looking for their eighth Britannia Cup success, perhaps should have levelled matters 10 minutes later when Tom Wallace sent an effort just the wrong side of the Rovers upright.

It was a miss they were to regret two minutes later when Dylan Porter struck home the goal of the night and place the Rovers into a 2-0 lead, seemingly on their way to their first ever Britannia Cup success.

However, Caldecote were in no mood to lie down and die, twice seeing efforts cleared off the line but in time added on a low cross from Porter was neatly tucked away by Lewis Steele to make it 3-0 and game over.