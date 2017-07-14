McCool enthused by new-look Blues squad

Dunstable Town begin their new era under boss Tony McCool when they head to Marlow for their opening pre-season friendly of the season this weekend.

Speaking ahead of their opening match, the manager said: “When you look and see this is Marlow’s fourth pre-season game, it’s a stark reminder of how far we have come because this feels like our fourth week of our life.

“A month ago we never had a squad and after securing just two players from last season we now have a squad of 20 players signed.

“The recruitment process was really clear and concise and we had to move fast.

“The great thing is that we now have a squad of players that want to play for us, that want to improve, that want to develop with us and we selected them.

“On and off the pitch has been an incredible story and the players feel every bit part of it.

“They have come here because they can see the long term vision and potential for them and us.

“They can see the way we are putting professional practices in place and skilled people that can help them.

“Training has been great with good tempo and highlighted the hunger these lads have.

“But, it’s our first game and this will be a long road in which we will be getting to know each other on the journey.”

Dunstable are also in action on Monday when the host the Sky Sports News team, before entertaining Hendon next weekend.