McCool thrilled as duo agree to stay with Dunstable

New Dunstable Town manager Tony McCool was delighted to welcome back both Gedeon Okito and John Sonuga to be part of his squad for the 2017-18 campaign.

Centre half Sonuga played 16 games for the Blues last term, scoring goals against Cinderford Town and Dorchester Town.

Full back Okito is a product of the MK Dons youth academy, where he captained the U18s, and made 31 appearances in all competitions for Dunstable last term.

Blues supporter Dean Falla paid for the players registration administration fees as on their arrivals, McCool said: “I have to say a huge thank you to the commitment and decency of last years players Gedeon Okito and John Sonuga.

“They have epitomised everything we are trying to do and shown humbleness and humility during this transition.

“They have simply got on the pitch with everyone else and instantly shown great ability and commitment to the cause. They will be key for us next season.”

Meanwhile, McCool was also thrilled with the turn out for the Blues’ first training session at Creasey Park’s 3G pitch on Saturday.

The successful trialists have been forwarded a detailed pre-season schedule, starting with an intensive fitness test.

McCool continued: “I have been delighted with the turnout and response from players wanting to be part of the story at Dunstable Town.

“We have now seen around 60 invited players who all showed real calibre and some with excellent backgrounds.

“We have now halved that number and set about position specific profiles to target.

“These remaining lads will start full pre season with us and as part of that, will be fitness tested.

“This will help enable us to then get close to the remaining target number who we will quickly tie down, I hope within the next seven days.”

After a busy couple of weeks in charge at Creasey Park, McCool is looking forward to getting things underway ahead of the Southern League Premier Division opener on August 12.

He said: “Overall this has already been breathtaking and to see these lads take to the field in blue and white will be incredible.

“It’s a great honour to be manager of Dunstable Town FC.

“The circumstances make the task more interesting and challenging and to me that’s more attractive.

“We are already deep into the number one task of player recruitment - players that buy into what we want to do and have the desire to step up.

“Our job is then to get on the training pitch to help them and us develop.

“It won’t be easy and we might need some patience but I’m totally confident in what we can achieve when I see the work going on behind the scenes on and off the pitch to reignite this famous football club.”

Meanwhile, interim chairman Alex Alexandrou added: “Tony has set out his vision to the club committee and the fans at our latest supporters club meeting.

“Tony is dedicated to and passionate about our cause and has impressed all of us with his commitment an enthusiasm.”