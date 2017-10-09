McKay nets a stoppage time winner for Luton Ladies

FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One: Luton Town Ladies 5 Denham United Ladies 4

Luton Town Ladies won a nine-goal thriller against Denham United Ladies on Wednesday night at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening.

Playing in front of over 300 supporters at the Hatters’ home ground, it was the visitors who seized the initiative early on, Lauren Cox bending home a free kick on seven minutes.

Town looked to hit back, Joanne Rutherford just wide from a set-piece of her own, before Luton were level moments later, as Jess McKay whipped her 30-yard shot magnificently into the top corner.

Rutherford them made it 2-1, lobbing home from distance, only for Denham to restore parity before half time, Cox heading home her second, and led at the break, Jenny Banfield bundling into the net.

In the second period, Funmi Babalola’s cross-shot struck the bar and rebounded over the line off Rutherford, with the goal eventually being awarded.

It took a set-piece to finally breach the Denham rearguard midway through the half when McKay bagged her second, slotting her header into the bottom corner.

Rutherford was denied by the keeper, while she also scored from a corner too, Denham levelled as Kayleigh Currivan’s shot trickled over the line.

Teenage goalkeeper Grace Brooks was stretchered off due to an injury sustained in the goal, which added on plenty of injury time.

Hatters needed just a minute, as McKay completed her hat-trick, curling the ball into the top corner from distance.

Manning almost made it 6-4, but Luton held on to victory as manager Nikki Baker said: “We desperately needed three points and the girls delivered, albeit with some difficulty.

“We ground out the win well and scored some spectacular goals as Jess McKay’s hat-trick was superb.

We love playing at Kenilworth Road as it gives the game an extra buzz and the occasion delivered.

“We have some defensive work to do but look much better going forward than in past games.

“I am really happy that Grace’s leg is not broken and I am sure she will be back playing soon, as the support from the team has been great for her as a youngster.”