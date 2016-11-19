Missed chances cost AFC against Farnborough

Southern League Division One Central: AFC Dunstable 1 Farnborough 3

AFC paid the price for missed chances as they were beaten by Farnborough at Creasey Park on Saturday.

The hosts went ahead after only seve minutes, when a well-worked corner saw Bill Morgan score from close range.

It seemed the OD’s were coming to terms with playing a team going all out for promotion. although five minutes later though that would change, when a huge slice of luck presented Dennis Oli the chance to draw Farnborough level.

Buoyed by the way they competed in the first half, the home team pushed back the visitors and nearly went back in front.

BJ Christie got behind the back-line but his usual composure was not evident, as he sliced his shot wide on 52 minutes. with AFC keeper making a good stop from Nic Cardini.

The game was now being played at a fierce pace and good work by Christie saw him set up an unmarked Brandon Carney at the far post, who somehow miskicked with the goal gaping.

AFC would suffer for that miss as within 60 seconds Farnborough took the lead, Keith Emmerson latching on to a clearance and finished coolly.

Back came AFC as Ollie Treacher cleared off the line with 67 minutes on the clock, before the visitors had a crucial third when Cardini’s cross shot was parried by Perks and Perry Coles was on hand to tap home.

With 18 minutes left on the clock, AFC went all out to try and get something from the game only to see Jermaine Hall’s effort headed off the line by Sam Pearce.

AFC boss Steve Heath said: “Playing Farnborough and Royston two weeks ago, we have pushed both teams all the way.

“We just have to be more clinical when our chances come and that cost us. It showed with their second and third goals, that when chances come along they took them.

“Saying that though, the lads worked extremely hard and I thought matched Farnborough all over the pitch.

“In the end, the ball would just not drop for us in their box in the latter stages of the game, it was just not our night.”

AFC travel to Marlow this afternoon.

AFC: Perks, Massay, Murphy, Morgan, Griffiths, N Carney, B Carney, Olaleye, Christie, Humbert (Mannion 69), Hall.

Subs not used: Byron, Hankins, Silvestri, Cashman.