Oyinsan sent off again as Blues fall to Slough

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division: Slough Town 1 Dunstable Town 0

Dunstable Town fell to a 1-0 defeat at play-off chasers side Slough Town on Saturday.

Kelvin Bossman in action for Dunstable

The early stages saw few serious attempts at goal, as the hosts’ Mann Williams fired rashly wide, while a good move involving Nathan Olukanmi and Shane Bush led to a corner that Mark Scott claimed.

Bush then lobbed well over and had a shot deflected behind, before visiting keeper Jack Smith was called into action, saving from Williams’ header.

Dunstable enjoyed a brief spell of pressure, with three shots blocked and Vences Bola’s attempt comfortable for Scott.

In the second period, Slough’s Nathan Smart was cautioned for a foul on Gedeon Okita, while Bush glanced a header off target.

However, the hosts then scored the only goal of the game on 53 minutes, as Simon Dunn scrambled home after Smith had made a good stop.

Bush yet again was the Blues’ player to test Scott, as the keeper easily held on, before Dunstable were reduced to 10 men as Josh Oyinsan was sent off for an alleged elbow, his second red card in just four appearances for Town.

The hosts were also a man light as Smart picked up his second yellow, but the Blues never looked like mounting a comeback, and may have lost by more, Dunn firing into the side-netting, Smith parrying another shot and Okita clearing off the line.

Town had one last chance as Brad Hewitt and Zack Reynolds combined again but the end result saw an attempt deflect harmlessly through to Scott.

Dunstable are at home to League Two Luton Town in the Beds Senior Cup on Thursday, before entertaining Stratford on Saturday.

Slough: Mark Scott, Sean Fraser (C), Paul Stonehouse, Nathan Smart, Mark Nisbet, Lee Togwell, Manny Williams, Simon Dunn, Gavin James (Dan Hicks), Chris Flood, Nathan Webb (James Dobson).

Subs not used: Warren Harris, Charlie Moore, Ashan Holgate.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Gedeon Okita, Danny Green (David Longe-King), Brad Hewitt, Adam Pepera, Nathan Olukanmi, Shane Bush, Josh Oyinsan, Vences Bola (Kelvin Bossman).

Subs not used: Sam Baffour, Jordan Odofin.

Attendance: 503.