Pepera’s strike enough for Blues to beat Redditch

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 1 Redditch United 0

Dunstable Town enjoyed a welcome home victory over Redditch United at the weekend, as they ended a run of two straight defeats.

With both teams out of form recently, Redditch coming into the game on the back of an 8-1 defeat to Frome, the game saw Dunstable give a debut to new signing from Biggleswade Town, centre-half Brad Hewitt, with Nathan Olukanmi, Josh Oyinsan and Jack Green in too.

The Blues were without Jack Hutchinson, who has left to join an Australian club, plus Jack Lampe, who has also moved on too.

Former Dunstable player Jhai Dhillon was in the visitors’ line-up following a trial for Grimsby Town, while the hosts started well, Adam Pepera’s firm header hitting the crossbar and Vences Bola firing wide.

The Blues were ahead on 17 minutes though when Danny Talbot’s cross was emphatically headed home by Pepera.

Redditch hadn’t really threatened, Donnell Benjamin shooting harmlessly wide, as Dunstable looked for a second, Shane Bush, Olukanmi and Talbot all off target.

After the break, chances were few and far between until Dunstable sub Alex Cathline let fly from Talbot’s pass, with on-loan Cardiff City keeper Luke O’Reilly pulling off a magnificent save.

Zack Reynolds’ lob saw O’Reilly make an easier stop, as Dunstable managed to hold on and now sit 13th in the table.

Boss Tony Fontenelle said: “I would have liked to get more goals to make it a little less pressurised, as at 1-0 I felt they still had a chance.

“But we were pleased we got a home win, finally.”

Dunstable visit Slough Town on Saturday.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot, Bradley Hewitt, Dunstable Town man of the match, Adam Pepera ©, Nathan Olukanmi (Danny Green), Shane Bush, Josh Oyinsan (Alex Cathline), Vences Bola, Jack Green (Sam Baffour).

Subs not used: Jordan Odofin.

Redditch: Luke O’Reilly, Jordan Jones, Jhai Dhillon, Duane Courtney (C), Jordan Brown (Shuja Mahmood), James Mutton, Donnell Benjamin (Jordan Cullinane-Liburd), Eli Bako, Luke Keen, Dior Angus, Gurjit Singh (Max Loveridge).

Subs not used: Bradley Catlow, Charles Morris.

Attendance: 109.