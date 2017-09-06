Quickfire double sees Green defeat Green

SSML Premier Division: Leverstock Green 1 Crawley Green 2

Two goals in two first half minutes set Crawley Green on the path to victory as they ran out 2-1 winners against Leverstock Green on Saturday.

Kicking down the slope Crawley had the better of the first half and should have had more to show than their 2-0 half time advantage.

Charlie Clayton and Aarron Browne both had early efforts blocked and then JJ Billy set up Pat Daly as his cross was cleared.

Leverstock replied with a shot from Jamie Gerrard which was saved by Dean Bull, while Lee Hawkes then turned provider with a cross which was headed over by Billy.

On 16 minutes Crawley took the lead though as Liam McGovern released Billy and his pass was met by Hawkes who drove left footed past Reuben Rabstein.

Two minutes later Crawley doubled their lead, when Browne’s cross fell to Martin Collins who placed his shot past Rabstein to make it 2-0.

Green could have led by even more as efforts from Clayton, Browne and Billy which were all cleared by an over-worked Leverstock defence.

After 36 minutes, Leverstock created their best chance of the game when Jonathan Lacey headed a gilt edged opportunity over the bar from close range

Just before the break, Clayton lobbed off target as well, while in the second period, Leverstock made two substitutions and started to take the game to Crawley.

Chris Marsh had an early free kick saved before Lacey went through but put his effort into the side netting.

Sam Nair then set up Lacey who shot over, while Liam McCrohan set up Ross Adams who shot wide.

Crawley responded with the introduction of Liam Toomey, who with better luck he could have netted a hat trick.

With 87 minutes on the clock Leverstock finally got a foothold in the game to set up a grandstand finish when McCrohan he lifted his shot over Bull to make it 2-1.

Crawley raised their game and Toomey again got the better of the Leverstock defence but this time his shot was deflected wide, as the visitors held on.

Crawley were away to Bedford in the League Challenge Trophy last night and then entertain Tuffley Rovers in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Crawley Green Reserves held to a 2-2 draw by Renhold, as both goals scored by Timmy Akerele.

The visit Flitwick Town this weekend.