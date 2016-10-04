Robson delighted as Totts produce their best yet

Totternhoe returned to winning ways with a 7-0 demolition of Beds Premier Division side Marston Shelton Rovers to progress into the second round of the Beds Senior Trophy on Saturday.

From the first whistle Totternhoe were in complete control of the game and took the lead after just four minutes when a clever backheel flick from Joel McCormick put Dan Lambeth through on goal and his powerful strike from the edge of the box flew into the far corner.

It was Lambeth who grabbed a second on 24 minutes when a clipped ball by captain Lee Loasby put hm through to finish well which started a devastating 10 minute spell where the home side scored a further three to wrap up the game.

The impressive Guillaime Mouaha-Mouaha made it 3-0 after a mazy run into the Rovers box ended with a cool finish, while Lambeth completed his hat trick just 90 seconds later, bagging his 14th of the season from Sam Folland’s wonderful ball and Callum Horgan was on target in the 33rd minute, finding the far corner after a neat one-two with McCormick.

Keeper Daniel Sanders was a spectator in the Totternhoe goal up until the 38th minute, when he conceded a penalty after a rare Rovers attack, but recovered to make a brilliant double save from the penalty and follow-up to ensure a clean sheet.

McCormick made it 6-0 on 40 minutes when he brought the ball down on his chest 20 yards from goal and smashed a half volley low into the corner.

Substitute Olly Hibbitt completed the rout on 63 minutes when he beat the keeper to a McCormick cross and smashed the ball into the empty net.

Afterwards, manager Chris Robson said: “That was our best performance of the season, as we were superb throughout.

“Our shape and work-rate off the ball was near enough perfect, while when we had the ball we showed real quality and some of the goals we scored were superb.

“We spoke at length before the game about putting right last week’s loss and doing the job each player has properly, so it was a great response from the players which really pleased me.”