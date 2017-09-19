Robson disappointed as Totts are knocked out

SSML Division Two Cup: Totternhoe 2 MK Gallacticos 2 (MK win 6-5 on penalties).

Totternhoe crashed out of the South Midlands League Division Two Cup in disappointing fashion, losing to MK Gallacticos 6-5 in a penalty shootout on Saturday.

The hosts, who were arguably the favourites to win the competition, put in a poor performance throughout as the visitors took the lead on 24 minutes when Ebeneezer Kpobi pounced on a defensive mistake to finish well.

Just 60 seconds later, Joel McCormick equalised for the Totts and Andy Cleere then gave the Totts the lead a minute later.

Cleere thought he had made it 3-1 just before half time when his sublime chip hit the bar and appeared to drop over the line but the referee and his assistant decided it didn’t.

The second half was a drab affair with neither side showing much quality, as five minutes from time, Gallacticos equalised from a corner that Totts failed to clear, Mohammed Mohammed pouncing.

His celebration earned a second yellow, meaning the MK side were down to 10, and although Totts threw everything at them, they couldn’t break through.

That then saw penalties, with Gallacticos triumphing 6-5, as boss Chris Robson said: “It’s very disappointing to exit the competition as it was one we should have been looking to win.

“I felt we were poor throughout, only showing glimpses of what we are capable of, as we were very wasteful on the ball, and again in front of goal.

“Although we were poor, we created enough chances to comfortably win, but goals win games and if you fail to take your chances and give away two goals as we did, it is always going to be difficult.

“We spoke about Gallacticos individual talents going forward so it was disappointing to see us allow them to have the freedom of the park and they ran us ragged at times.

“Credit to Gallacticos as they performed better than us and I have no complaints. They are a very good side on their day and if they can get some consistency in their selection they will cause most teams in our league problems.”

Totts are back in league action this week at home to Old Bradwell United.

Totts: Bowley, Golding, O’Conner, H.Rimmer, Doggett, Murchie (Dyer), Folland (Bishop), McCormick, Smith (Ellis), Murray, Cleere.

Subs not used: Loasby, Bromhall.