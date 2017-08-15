Robson fuming as Totts held to a rare draw

SSML Division Two: Mursley UNited 1 Totternhoe 1

Totternhoe dropped their first points of the season after being held 1-1 at Mursley United in the SSML Division Two on Saturday, their first league draw since April 30, 2016.

It was the visitors who started the game well and took the lead on eight minutes when Mitchell Brent smashed home an early contender for goal of the season hitting an unstoppable volley from 30 yards.

Totternhoe then completely took their foot off the gas, which allowed Mursley to grow into the game and the hosts equalised on the stroke of half time, Peter Macanaspie racing through and beating keeper Louis Bowley.

The second half was a poor affair with the Totts unable to lift their performance, while Mursley seemed happy to settle for a draw.

However, the game is now being investigated by the league after it emerged United could have played an ineligible player.

Boss Chris Robson said: “The performance was without doubt the worst we have played since I took charge of the club and I could sense the mindset wasn’t right even from the warm up.

“We managed to get a wonderful early goal and I thought it would have brought us to life.

“Although we played very poorly we should have scored a few more before the break but were very wasteful in our decision making.

“The second half I couldn’t believe how poor we were, and the less said the better.

“We need to realise we are now a scalp for sides and we cannot turn up for games expecting to roll teams over as football doesn’t work like that and we will need to earn every win we get.

“The positives are we cannot play any worse than we did, and we didn’t lose the game. Hopefully it is a little kick up the backside to remind us we need to do a job in every game we play.”

Totternhoe are at Aston Clinton tonight and then host Clean Slate this weekend.

>> Ryan Smith bagged a hat-trick as The 61 FC (Luton) enjoyed a superb 5-2 win at Berkhamsted Raiders on Saturday.

Adam Hughes and Kane Dempsey were also on target for the visitors who are at home to Clean Slate this evening and then host MK Gallacticos on Saturday.