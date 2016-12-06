Robson left frustrated as Totternhoe slip up

SSML Division Two: Loughton Manor 2 Totternhoe 0

Totternhoe were left scratching their heads, wondering how they lost to in-form Loughton Manor on Saturday.

The visitors had dominated the game from start to finish but wasted numerous chances to take the lead.

On 25 minutes Loughton moved in front with their first attack, as Dale Collins produced a super finish.

In the second half, Totts looked certain to equalise with 15 minutes left, but Chris Doggett somehow fluffed his lines from two yards out.

Loughton then went straight up the other end and made the result safe as Ricki Wigg-Bodgen twisted and turned to find the net.

Manager Chris Robson said: “Frustration is the only word I can describe how I feel after that.

“We have completely dominated a game of football, creating enough chances to win five matches, as Loughton were never a attacking threat and only created three or three opportunities which we gifted them and they have scored two goals.

“I was pleased with our performance as I felt we played very well, we just lacked the quality when it mattered in the final third.

“Both goals we conceded came from our own attacks in the opposition box, the second was embarrassing.

“Credit to Loughton however as they defended superbly, they were willing to put their bodies on the line and work so hard for each other to keep a clean sheet, and when it mattered they scored their two chances.

“I hope my players can take a lot from their spirit as it is points we couldn’t really afford to drop as we have now lost five games this season which is a lot if you want to reach the goals we have set.

“We have two games left before Christmas and I will be using the whole squad, and over the Christmas period I will probably look to bring in two or three extra bodies who will add a lot of quality to our squad and keep players on their toes.”

Totts: Sanders, J Rimme, O’Connor, Horgan, Doggett, Folland, Murchie, Mouaha–Mouaha, Clarke, Hibbitt (Golding), Lambeth.

Subs not used: Potter, Zunguzah.