Rovers suffer surprise FA Cup exit to Rangers

FA Cup, preliminary round: Barton Rovers 1 Deeping Rangers 2

Barton Rovers suffered a surprise exit from the FA Cup after a home defeat against United Counties League side Deeping Rangers on Saturday.

The hosts had been into their stride immediately with some neat passing and possession football, Claudio Dias and Salam Amoaki both prominent in midfield roles.

Nathan Olukanmi was posing problems for Deeping on the left wing and on six minutes he provided an inviting cross allowing Josh Oyinsan to open the scoring for Rovers.

Oyinsan and Ebby Nelson-Addy spurned further chances to score but the Rangers keeper made some excellent stops to keep his side in the game.

Further good interplay from Rovers saw as blasted over the bar by Olukanmi, before incredibly, following the Rovers domination of the half, Deeping hit Rovers with two sucker punches in the 41st and 43rd minute, as Scott Mooney and Luke Avis netted to put the visitors in front.

After the break, Rovers produced a complete reversal of the first half performance, incapable of stringing any sustained passing sequences together and resorted to long ball tactics.

Barton’s frustration at their inability to impose themselves on this game second half surfaced with both Amoako and Oyinsan cautioned, as they were unable to create any clear-cut chances to equalise, leaving manager Mark Boyce hugely frustrated.

He said: “I am very disappointed to go out the FA Cup so early on, especially in the manner we did.

“Before the game I emphasised the importance of having a good start and to attack Deeping early on which we did, scoring after six minutes and opening them up a few times in the first half.

“However at any standard of football if you miss clear cut chances it will always come back and hurt you, which it did.

“For me the game should have been over by half time, if we had put away the good chances we created.

“But we didn’t and fair play to Deeping Rangers and their goalkeeper who had an outstanding game.

“They did not give up and showed good resilience after scoring their two goals in quick succession just before half time.

“We need to gel quickly as a team and focus on the league and the other cup competitions now.”

Barton travel to Aylesbury United in the league this weekend.