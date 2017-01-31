Rovers triumph over Hanwell in eight goal thriller

Southern League Division One Central: Hanwell Town 3 Barton Rovers 5

Barton Rovers came out on top of an eight goal thriller at Hanwell Town on Saturday.

Without suspended midfielder Lee Close, the visitors made a sprightly start as both Connor Calcutt and Charlie Smith had early sighters.

However, it was Elliott Bailey who broke the deadlock on 14 minutes with a header, before Calcutt doubled the lead (22) and then tapped home his 19th goal of the season 10 minutes before half time.

Hanwell did have a lifeline just before the break as Rovers full back Howie Hall was adjudged to have handled in the area and Dave Allen converted from the spot, to make it 3-1.

Some sloppy Barton defending saw Hanwell cut the deficit to just one shortly into the second period as Lemar Simpson slotted home past a stranded Tom Coulton.

Rovers were in no mood to let their good work go to waste though and reasserted their dominance.

Bailey bagged his second of the game on the hour mark and then Michael Malcolm put the result out of reach late on.

Hanwell managed a late consolation with another penalty, as Zac Joseph beat Coulton to make the final score 5-3.

Afterwards, boss James Gray said: “I thought the boys were great and I can’t fault their effort or commitment.

“The first penalty was a bit harsh but the second was laughable.

“How any official could have given that is beyond me but it is what it is.

“We take the points and stay in the tight group at the top end as we have some tough games coming up.”

Rovers are at home to St Ives in the Southern League Cup quarter-final this evening, before hosting table-topping Royston Town at Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday.