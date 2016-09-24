Serene progress for Crawley Green

League Challenge Trophy: Crawley Green 4 Grendon Rangers 0

Crawley Green moved smoothly into the second round of the League Challenge Trophy with a comfortable 4-0 win against Division Two Grendon Rangers on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Sam Halfpenny, Henry Mungwira and a brace from Kevin McManus secured the win to set up a home tie against Biggleswade United in the next round.

Kicking up the slope Cawley dominated the game with Mungwira and Sam Halfpenny causing havoc down the flanks.

A series of crosses were cleared as well as efforts from JJ Billy, Ashton Grant and Joe Bradbury, while on 22 minutes a corner from Ashton Grant was headed over by Dean Dummmett.

Grendon replied with an effort from Nathan Perna which was saved by Dean Bull.

Crawley then had efforts from Mungwira and a piledriver by Reece Green go wide before they took the lead on the stroke of half time, when Grant set up Sam Halfpenny who fired the ball past Jason Flowers.

In the second period, Joe Walls had two early efforts saved by Bull before Crawley doubled their lead after 53 minutes when Grant’s corner was met by a thumping header from McManus.

After 61 minutes Crawley killed the game off when neat interplay from Grant and Bradbury set up Mungwira who made it 3-0.

Further efforts followed from Grant and McManus and Crawley wrapped up the scoring in the 86th minute, McManus volleying home Grant’s set-piece.