Shefford go five points clear in Bedfordshire League

bedfordshire league

Ricky Young and Jim Burnside scored the vital goals against a lone home reply via Elijah Hukin.

Caldecote Res v Henlow Res. Picture: David Kay. PNL-170913-095844002

In second spot are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Stevington. Justin Newman and Gio Moscaritolo were on the Town scoresheet against Stevington replies via Martin Danobrega and Antonio Mirti.

Just goal difference behind Town in third are last season’s champions Flitwick Town who maintained their unbeaten record with a 3-2 home victory over Crawley Green Reserves. Daniel Stafford, Will Scutt and Ritchie Bevan marked the home scoresheet against replies via Callum Yates and Lewis Billington for the visitors.

Fourth place Wilstead are also just goal difference behind last season’s champions after winning 5-3 at Ickwell & Old Warden.

Paul Jones and Kevin Butler with braces plus a single strike from Colin Marshall brought up the nap hand against home replies via Scott Alleyne twice and Andrew Vallom from the penalty spot.

Also enjoying life on the road and recording their first win were Cranfield United who won 2-0 at bottom of the table Queens Park Crescents, Matt Barnes and Nathan Aulsberry netting the goals.

Kempston Rovers Development had to twice come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Caldecote. Dan Fennell fired the visitors ahead in the 25th minute before Bradley Stow levelled matters just 10 minutes from time. When the visitors regained the lead via Jake Wallace the points look set for Harvey Close until Stow netted his second of the afternoon in time added on.

FA Vase

It was the end of the Wembley trail for both Bedfordshire League sides at the first hurdle.

Marston Shelton Rovers had just a Lewis Cerminara goal to show for their 2-1 defeat at Hillingdon Borough, whilst Wootton Blue Cross were beaten in extra time at home to London Lions - 1-1 at 90 minutes, they were to lose 2-3. Lui Sarrington netted both of the home goals.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Sandy remain top of Division One supported by O’Neills after recording a 6-1 home victory over The 61FC Luton Reserves.

David Smith and Jonnie Stratford both scored twice to go alongside single strikes from Daniel Whitten and Tom Hunt against a lone reply from Ben Holdsworth.

Just goal difference behind, and with a game in hand, are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves who maintained their 100% record by winning 5-2 at Shefford Town & Campton Reserves.

Kurtis Alleyne with a hat-trick and Keegan Roberts with a brace brought up the nap hand against home replies via Andrew Hayday and Colin Stanley.

Now in third and still unbeaten are Lea Sports PSG, 3-1 home winners over bottom of the table Cople & Bedford SA. Nathan Prime, Ali Mohiyaldeen and Ryan Darby were the home goal scorers against a lone reply from Ollie Hughes.

Also still unbeaten this term are, Riseley Sports, now in fourth, who shared the points in a 0-0 draw at Biggleswade FC Reserves.

Fifth place now belongs to Wixams who ran out 6-1 home winners over Meltis Albion. Dale Goldie with a hat-trick was joined on the home scoresheet by Grant Tibbett who netted twice and Adam Jellis who netted once. The lone Albion reply came from the penalty spot via Shaun Gilbert.

Elsewhere there were home wins for Cranfield United Reserves and Flitwick Town Reserves. United, with goals from Martin Holland, Liam Whitmee-Craig and Ben Martin, beat Totternhoe Reserves for whom Hayden Judge replied. A goal from Benn Ward took the Town to a 1-0 victory over Henlow.

Division Two

The new Division Two leaders are Houghton Athletic thanks to a 2-1 home victory over CS Rovers. Cosmin Miron and Jordan Thomas were on their scoresheet with an own goal marking the Rovers reply.

The morning leaders Wilstead Reserves dropped to fourth place after being beaten 4-1 at Atletico Europa. Paddy Alimanji with a brace plus Mo Banda and Joel Franklin were on the home scoresheet against a lone Robert Lilley reply.

Now in second, just a point shy of the leaders, are Renhold United Reserves who won 5-1 at Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves. Hayden Shipp with a brace plus Michael France, Gavin Cheema and JP Stribling grabbed their goals against a lone Rovers reply via Garry Russon.

Just goal difference behind United in third are Henlow Reserves who won 3-0 at Caldecote Reserves thanks to a brace of goals from James Campbell and a strike from Matthew Rumbellow.

The biggest win of the day went to Westoning, 10-1 home winners over bottom of the table Wixams Wanderers. James Stewart and Lewis Wilson both claimed hat-tricks to go alongside a brace from James Lovett and single goals for Sam Roberts and Alex Benet. The lone Wanderers reply came from David Wallis.

Elsewhere AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves claimed their first win of the season in running out 4-3 winners at Luton Leagrave AFC. Brad Duffet, Justin Muircroft, Sahr Kanda and Jamie Endersby were all on the scoresheet against home replies via Hartley Coleman, Richard Mead and Jake Tansley.

Bedford Albion recorded a 2-0 home win over Elstow Abbey thanks to goals from Paul Babbington and Shane Canzano.

Division Three

There are also new league leaders in Division Three in the shape of Harlington who secured a 5-1 home victory over Flitwick Town A. Shea Gentle-King with a hat-trick and Farrell Whitman with a brace did the damage against a lone Town reply via Tom Chalkley.

Just goal difference behind them, and like the leaders still 100% for the season, are Black Swan (Luton) who were 3-0 home winners over Bedford Albion Reserves. Danny McGoven with a brace and Cathel Doherty scored the goals to do the damage.

Albion Reserves, who were the morning leaders, slipped to fourth having also been overtaken by the still unbeaten Clifton who shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Stevington Reserves. Charlie Watson was on their scoresheet against a home reply via Colmworth Mcgirl.

The biggest win of the day went to Kempston Athletic, 7-0 home winners over bottom of the table Dinamo Flitwick. There were braces of goals from Gary Whitbread, Luke Mongiovi and Nikolay Fernandes to go with a single strike from Jamie Marsh.

There was an eight goal thriller between Wootton Village and Caldecote A that ended 4-4. Nick Burraway with a brace plus an own goal and a strike from Hamayun Shahid on his Village debut marked the home scoresheet against Caldecote replies via Tony Norman twice plus James Whitmore and Gary Allum,

For Shefford Town & Campton A it was a 3-1 away win at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Lewis Littlechild, Jacob Jevons and Bradley Temperley were the winners’ goalscorers against a lone reply via Kier Banghard.

The final game in this section taking Lidlington United Sports to a 1-0 home victory over White Eagles thanks to a goal from Steve Didlick.