Skipper fires in last gasp winner as Christians lift Dave Snaith Cup

Skipper Paul Douglas fired home with ten seconds to go to win the Dave Snaith Subsidiary Cup for Christians in Sport.

It was a tight match at Caddington against Houghton Rangers. Ryan Douglas fired in for Christians but Matthew Kirby-Daniels pulled his side level.

Rangers’ man of the match Jason Oyston tried his hardest to get his side ahead only for Christians’ star man Chris McHugh to pull off a great double save.

With time ticking down Stef Tracey volleyed towards his keeper Lol Cooper who could only parry the ball and it was crossed for Douglas to fire into an open net for 2-1.

The Premier Division Plate Final went to penalties with St Josephs triumphing.

St Josephs took the lead against Square through Rian MacDonald in the tenth minute but Jack Walker pulled Square level before half time.

St Joseph’s were awarded a penalty for handball and Kieran Carey slotted the ball home. However Square pulled level to send the tie to a shootout which St Josephs won 3-0.

In the Premier Division North Sundon Wanderers beat St Josephs 3-1 with Kieran Carey scoring for St Josephs

In Division One Square IIs thrashed Farley Boys IIs 10-2 with Wayne Brodie scoring four, Nathan Davies, Alan Fennessey two each, and Joshua Fennessey and Jay Samsa the others.

Christians IIs beat FC Polonia 3-2 with goals by Ashley Campbell and Dean Mahaffey (2), with FC Polonia replying through Przemyslaw Gorczyca and Bartlomiej Nizick.