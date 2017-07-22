Sky is no limit as Blues hit five

Have your say

Dunstable Town picked up a morale-boosting 5-0 win over a Sky Sports News team on Monday evening.

With the game taking place on the Blues’ 3G pitch, the hosts were soon in the ascendancy and went ahead on 20 minutes through Ayebami Salami’s long range strike.

Dunstable continued to dominate proceedings, eventually adding to their tally on the stroke of half time when Claudio Silva’s corner was neatly headed home by development squad player Kieran Ogden.

In the second period, Dunstable swiftly had a third as Samuel Odusoga was on target after scoring against Marlow at the weekend too.

The Blues’ superior fitness began to show as Brandy Makuendi made it 4-0 midway through the half and Odusoga completed the scoring late on.

The Blues entertain Hendon this weekend.

>> Dunstable begin their Southern League Premier Division season away to Redditch United on Saturday, August 12 after the fixtures were announced last week.

They then host Kings Langley on Tuesday, August 15, before entertaining Merthyr Town on Saturday, August 19.

During the Christmas period, Tony McCool’s side travel to Banbury on Boxing Day and host Biggleswade Town on New Year’s Day, while they finish their campaign at Frome Town on Saturday, April 28.