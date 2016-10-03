Smith grabs the only goal as Barton triumph

Southern League Division One Central: Aylesbury United 0 Barton Rovers 1

Barton Rovers topped off a great week for the club on Saturday with a narrow 1-0 victory at Aylesbury United to make it eight league games unbeaten.

In a cagey game, both sides started slowly as Connor Calcutt could have found the net on the half hour mark but watched the home defence scramble his shot clear.

At the other end Josh Baines’ shot was comfortably gathered by Rovers keeper Lewis Todd to keep the game goalless.

However, the deadlock was broken just before half time when ex-Luton Town youngster Charlie Smith tapped home a parried Rod Orlando-Young shot to give the visitors the lead.

The heavens opened in the second half making conditions more adept to canoeing than quality football.

Orlando-Young had Rovers’ best efforts of the half firstly firing a thunderous shot into the side netting before skewing another fine shot just wide of the far post.

Aylesbury could have equalised late on in the game as Greg Williams’ looping header beat Todd in the Rovers goal but Dan Hutchins stationed on the goal line cleared to keep Barton’s lead intact.

The result saw Barton climb to fifth place in the table and are now just three points behind leaders Farnborough, as boss Jimmy Gray said: “That was a great seven days for the club, three wins out of three and a clean sheet as well.

“It wasn’t pretty but the lads did a great job especially in the difficult conditions in the second half.”

Rovers entertain Dunstable Town in the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday night before hosting Herne Bay in the FA Trophy at the weekend.